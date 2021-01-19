https://www.oann.com/biden-administration-to-shift-focus-to-domestic-terrorism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-administration-to-shift-focus-to-domestic-terrorism

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Joe Biden is set to make domestic terrorism a primary focus entering his first days in office, moving away from foreign terror threats. On Tuesday, reports indicated Biden transition officials may pull resources used for counterterrorism and instead use them to combat domestic terror.

The move followed a promise made by Biden and his team that they would “follow suit” after the protest on Capitol Hill.

New: Biden admin will make domestic terrorism a significant focus of the National Security Council, a reflection of the threat in aftermath of Capitol Hill riots, a person familiar tells me. Expect a series of early announcements of NSC personnel focused on the threat. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 19, 2021

In a Senate panel confirmation hearing, Joe Biden’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said she will be cracking down on those who stirred up chaos.

“In any event, if I am confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence, obviously the intelligence community is not in the lead in managing these events. It’s the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security,” Haines stated. “But the intelligence community I hope will have an important role in supporting their work and ultimately in particular looking at any connections there are between folks in the United States and externally foreign, you know abroad, or connections or influence that might have been appropriately identified in the context of the intelligence community.”

Many conservatives fear the new Biden terror agenda will unfairly target Trump supporters and Biden’s political opponents.

There is also concern the shift could make the U.S. vulnerable to foreign threats from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries.

