https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/19/biden-finds-a-way-to-tie-himself-to-mlk/
RUSH: Here’s Biden, by the way, audio sound bite number 25. This is in Newcastle, Delaware, today before Biden heading to Washington for the virtual inauguration. He decided to make some remarks, and here they are.
BIDEN: When I came home after graduating from Delaware and then going on to law school at Syracuse, I came home after law school to Wilmington, to our county. It had gone dark. Dr. King was assassinated. Wilmington had been in flames. The National Guard patrolled the streets. And that turmoil inspired me to become a public defender, a step I never anticipated would lead me toward this improbable journey.
RUSH: Isn’t it funny the way Democrats always have a current-events story with ties to their quite younger past that serve as the motivation for them getting into politics? It always amazes me that every Democrat has some tie-in to Martin Luther King or Bobby Kennedy or JFK or Sirhan Sirhan. You take your pick. They have a tie-in to John Lewis.
They may have a tie-in to Bull Connor. They may have a tie-in to James Edwards. It’s just fascinated me. So here’s Plugs. “When I came home after graduating from Delaware and then going on to law school at Syracuse, I came home after law school to Wilmington, to our county.” No, you didn’t leave the country. What is this, “I came…”? He’s come home twice here.
(summarized) “When I came home after graduating from Delaware and then going on to law school at Syracuse, I came home after law school to Wilmington, to our county.” You were never out of the country, unless you went to Syracuse in Italy, which I guess is possible. He wouldn’t know. “It had gone dark. When I came home after law school to Wilmington and came home to our country, it had gone dark. Our country had gone dark when I came home.” But you never left the country.
“Dr. King was assassinated. Wilmington had been in flames. The National Guard…” A-ha, there it is. “The National Guard patrolled the streets. And that turmoil inspired me to become a public defender, a step I never anticipated would lead me toward this improbable journey.” They always have — every Democrat always has — one of these sob stories where something horrible happened and it motivated them to work for nothing, which is what a public defender does.
I mean, a public defender works for essentially nothing, pro bono cases. It makes them sound like such wonderful people, such good people. Oh, they saw so much suffering. They saw so much sadness. They saw such flames! They saw the country when they came back to the country after graduating from Delaware and graduating from Syracuse.
And they got back to the country and they saw the flames, Martin Luther King, and said, “Oh, my God! I gotta give my services away and then tell people that’s why I got into politics to become president. So that’s his story. He’s sticking to it. I’m just amazed how they get away with this.