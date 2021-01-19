https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-picks-transgender-physician-rachel-levine-for-2-slot-at-hhs-photo/
About The Author
Related Posts
Sundance — Bill Barr and the Durham con job…
December 2, 2020
The Suicide of a Civilization…
December 3, 2020
Russell Ramsland — Something Big Is Coming…
December 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy