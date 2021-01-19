https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-gang-plans-grow-economy-blowing-trillions-hopes-eventually-getting-trump-economy/

What a terrible joke. The Biden team has no idea how to get the economy rolling.

Joe Biden hopes to be inaugurated Wednesday. Shortly after that the Biden gang is planning to initiate trillions in spending, hoping this will get the economy back to the days of the Trump economy. According to Hot Air and the New York Times:

As President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. prepares to take office this week, his administration and the Federal Reserve are pointed toward a singular economic goal: Get the job market back to where it was before the pandemic hit. The humming labor backdrop that existed 11 months ago — with 3.5 percent unemployment, stable or rising work force participation and steadily climbing wages — turned out to be a recipe for lifting all boats, creating economic opportunities for long-disenfranchised groups and lowering poverty rates. And price gains remained manageable and even a touch on the low side. That contrasts with efforts to push the labor market’s limits in the 1960s, which are widely blamed for laying the groundwork for runaway inflation… “That’s really the thing that we’re most focused on — is getting back to a strong labor market quickly enough that people’s lives can get back to where they want to be,” Mr. Powell said. “We were in a good place in February of 2020, and we think we can get back there, I would say, much sooner than we had feared.”

The New York Times says Biden will get back to the Trump economy by spending nearly $2 trillion.

What no one is saying is that this spending spree is no doubt another corrupt allotment to Democrat cronies, like the stimulus was in 2009. This in turn will come back to the politicians in donations to campaigns in one big circle of corruption.

The Biden gang thinks spending trillions, more than most companies will ever earn, let alone pay in taxes, will help build the economy. They don’t understand that getting the government out of the way and allowing businesses to open and people to work again is the best solution.

