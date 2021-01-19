https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-prepares-8-year-path-to-citizenship-for-20-million-illegals/
About The Author
Related Posts
Embarrassing, Denmark…
January 7, 2021
Jim Jordan awarded Medal of Freedom…
January 12, 2021
Trump voters will neither forgive nor forget…
January 14, 2021
Will Indiana finally pass Constitutional carry law?
December 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy