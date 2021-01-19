https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2021/01/19/bidens-confusing-message-failed-migrant-caravan/

Over the weekend, Karen wrote about the migrant caravan leaving Honduras by way of Guatemala. The eventually 9,000 strong force intended to press their way into Mexico and then onward to the United States so incoming President Joe Biden could “honor his commitments” and let them all in. John updated us yesterday on the lack of progress most of the would-be illegal aliens experienced. While Honduran forces appeared to “escort” them, Guatemalan security rounded up most of them and put them on buses back to their homeland. Some managed to break through, but their welcome in Mexico was destined to be a cold one, so the crisis appears to be largely averted, at least for the moment.

What went less reported in most of the major media outlets was the response to this news from the incoming Biden administration. They had a message for the migrant caravan and it probably wasn’t what the travelers were expecting to hear. Biden’s team told them that “now is not the time” for such a caravan, though “help is on the way.” What sort of a message is that? (Fox News)

A migrant caravan moving from Honduras toward the U.S. border called on the incoming Biden administration to honor their “commitments” to the migrants moving north, citing the incoming administration’s vow to ease Trump’s restrictions on asylum. But on Sunday, an unnamed Biden transition official said that migrants hoping to claim asylum in the U.S. during the first few weeks of the new administration “need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately,” NBC News reports… The Biden transition official, however, warned migrants against coming to the U.S. during the early days of the new administration, telling NBC that while “there’s help on the way,” now “is not the time to make the journey.” “The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” the official told the outlet.

Let’s stop for a moment and dissect this message, shall we? An official from the Biden administration reportedly sent an open message to the migrant caravan saying that “now is not the time” to storm our borders with 9,000 people who have no legal right to enter our country. Well, the phrase “now is not the time” implies that there will be a time, right? And bolstering that with a promise that “help is on the way” only solidifies that message.

Joe Biden isn’t even the President yet, at least as of this writing. He’s promised to send an immigration bill to Congress with some sort of massive, blanket amnesty for illegal aliens in it, but nobody has seen it. And there’s no guarantee it will even pass. His amnesty provisions also don’t suggest any sort of change to our federal immigration laws saying that it’s now legal to simply waltz into the country whenever you feel like it. I sincerely doubt such a measure would ever pass if he dared to try it.

So is Open Borders Joe sending a message to the prospective caravan members from Central America that the day is coming when thousands of them can simply cross Mexico and be welcomed into the United States in violation of the law? I hate to be too dramatic about this, but given the treatment of the current President’s comments to prospective rioters on January 6, doesn’t that sound a bit like… dare we say… “incitement?” It certainly sounds like incitement to a massive crowd to engage in a conspiracy to violate federal law and flood our border with thousands of bogus asylum claims, undoing all of the progress we’ve achieved on immigration control in the past few years.

The illegal aliens are listening. Adolfo Flores has been following the caravans for years and today reported on the latest demands from the illegals waiting in Mexico under existing agreements.

Ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration, immigrant asylum-seekers waiting on the Mexican side of the border released an open video letter to the incoming admin asking Biden to quickly end Title 42 expulsions, the Remain in Mexico policy, & asylum waiting lists. https://t.co/lzfpCfoVB1 — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) January 19, 2021

Everything in Biden’s immigration agenda comes with some very dubious questions hanging over it. We already know that he plans to order a halt to all further border wall construction on “day one.” But would he dare to order that the new construction be removed? (That’s similar to the question of whether or not he can order the existing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to be torn out.)

Is any of this what people outside of his most fanatical, socialist supporters signed on for? Sure, a lot of Biden voters probably expected some sort of permanent arrangement for the “Dreamers.” But total amnesty for everyone and completely open borders for tens of thousands of illegal aliens to caravan their way into our country and receive a hero’s welcome? Believe me, I’ve seen the polling on this and it’s not going to fly. If Biden actually thinks he can push his immigration “reform” ideas that far into AOC territory, he’s going to lose both chambers of Congress in 2022. And then he can sit on his hands while all of his nominations are shot down by a newly returned Cocaine Mitch as Senate Majority Leader.

