https://hannity.com/media-room/bidens-plan-next-president-likely-to-reveal-pathway-to-citizenship-for-millions-as-first-big-bill/

BIDEN’S PLAN: Next President Likely to Reveal ‘Pathway to Citizenship’ for Millions as First Big Bill

Incoming President Joe Biden will likely reveal his immigration plan as early as Wednesday evening; outlining a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal migrants over an eight year period.

The post BIDEN’S PLAN: Next President Likely to Reveal ‘Pathway to Citizenship’ for Millions as First Big Bill appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

