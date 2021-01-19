https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bidens-secretary-defense-nominee-says-confirmed-will-rid-ranks-racists-extremists-video/

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin said if he is confirmed he will “rid our ranks of racists and extremists.”

And by “racists and extremists” he is referring to white male Trump supporters.

“If confirmed, I will work hard to stamp out sexual assault and to rid our ranks of racists and extremists and create a climate where everyone fit and willing has the opportunity to serve this country,” Lloyd Austin said referring to transgenders at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing.

At confirmation hearing, Sec. of Defense nominee Gen. Lloyd Austin says that if confirmed, he “will work hard to stamp out sexual assault and to rid our ranks of racists and extremists.” https://t.co/YuDkX1JDLl pic.twitter.com/KfKALYP4Hy — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021

The Deep State and Marxists are waging a war on our troops.

The FBI vetted 25,000 National Guard troops in DC to ensure they will be loyal to Joe Biden.

A military loyalty test that is based on a servicemember’s social media and background is dangerous and unamerican.

