(DAILY MAIL) — Bill Barr has said that Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud and his claims that the Presidency was ‘stolen’ from him ‘precipitated’ the DC riots, in his first TV interview since resigning as Attorney General.

Barr was asked about Trump and his campaign’s claims about the legitimacy of the election, and appeared to take a swipe at his former boss.

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo asked Barr: ‘Perhaps the debate about the integrity of the election was the final straw?’

