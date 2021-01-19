https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/boom-rudy-giuliani-unloads-liar-mitch-mcconnell-never-liked-liars-whether-posed-senators-anybody-else-video/
Earlier today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went to the Senate floor and blamed Presient Trump for provoking insurrectionists into storming the US Capitol. It was a disgusting and ignorant remark by the GOP leader of the US Senate.
AWFUL! GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Capitol “Insurrectionists” were “Provoked by the President and Other Powerful People”
On Tuesday night Newsmax host Greg Kelly asked Rudy Giuliani about Mitch McConnell’s vicious attack on President Trump today.
RUDY UNLOADED!
Greg Kelly: How did the president take what Mitch McConnel said. How did it feel. How did you feel?
Rudy Giuliani: Well I’ll tell you how I feel, not how the president feels. I just don’t like liars. I never liked liars whether they posed as senators or anybody else. He’s lying. I have the video evidence to prove it. I have video evidence to prove that Antifa had a lot more to do with that than anybody else. And so did Groypers and several other groups.
Via Greg Kelly Reports:
