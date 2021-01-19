https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-trump-invites-supporters-sendoff-ceremony-joint-base-andrews-wednesday-morning-8/

President Donald Trump’s plan has not been formally announced but according to some reports, he is planning to have his historic sendoff ceremony Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews at 8 AM.

According to Axios invitees may bring up to five guests each!

This will be quite an event.

President Trump will leave Washington DC before the Biden inauguration at noon.

To celebrate their “victory” Democrats are silencing their critics and turning Washington DC into a war zone.

