Nathan Fletcher demonizes Californians who support effort to Recall Newsom

After calling for unity, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says the leaders of the Recall Newsom campaign are associated with Neo Nazis, white supremacists, and with right-wing militia groups.

As a key figure in the Democrat Party in California and as an elected representative of San Diego County, Prof. Fletcher spoke at a Democrat Party virtual event, along with other prominent elected officials, where he made the following remarks — “The recall efforts led by Pro-Trump extremists seeks to undermine the Democratic process across our state. There is substantial evidence that those who are leading this recall effort are linked and associated with Neo Nazis, with white supremacists, with right wing militia groups, and we can’t stand for this.”

The LA Times editorial board slammed California Democrats for allowing comments like these against the effort to Recall Gavin Newsom. The article titled, “Recall is not a coup or a joke,” said Democrats “chose to kick off their counter-campaign with a ridiculous branding strategy that undermined the state’s legitimate direct democracy system, while engaging in inflammatory and irresponsible rhetoric. Shame.”

