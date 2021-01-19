https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/california-man-lived-chicago-ohare-airport-three-months-during-pandemic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A 36-year-old California man has been arrests after living undetected in the Chicago O’Hare airport for the past three months.

The man, identified as Aditya Singh, walked off his arriving flight in Chicago on Oct. 19, and never left the airport. Singh was arrested Sunday for impersonation in a restricted area and theft of less than $500, according to a report from the New York Times.

On Saturday, two United Airlines employees asked Singh for identification and he showed them an airport ID badge belonging to an operations manager who had reported the badge missing in October.

A Chicago prosecutor says Singh reported that he was “scared to go home due to Covid.”

It is unclear if Singh has any ties to the Chicago area. According to his Facebook page, Singh is originally from New Delhi and lives in Orange County, where he is self-employed. He formerly worked as a senior analyst for Deloitte, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Singh is currently set to appear in court on Jan. 27.

