https://hannity.com/media-room/caravan-update-some-migrants-return-to-honduras-thousands-continue-march-to-usa/

‘CARAVAN’ CRISIS: Group Say Trump Threatening Immigrants With ‘MASS VIOLENCE’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.03.18

The organizers behind a massive “caravan” of US-destined immigrants slammed the Trump administration while traveling through Mexico Tuesday, saying the US President was threatening Central Americans with “threats of mass violence.”

According to Fox News, the leaders of the 1,000-immigrant strong march towards the United States’ southern border accused Trump of “bullying” the refugee community; adding his “caravan” will continue to stand with all “displaced peoples.”

“On April 1st, the U.S. President opportunistically invoked refugee caravans as a pretext for threatening immigrants already in the country, specifically DACA recipients, with a so-called ‘Nuclear Option’ to remove their protections from detention and deportation,” said a statement from People Without Borders.

“In the face of this bullying and these threats of mass violence, we continue to stand in solidarity with displaced people of all races, ethnicities, creeds, abilities, and gender and sexual identities,” the organization said.

President Trump called for “tougher laws” Monday night following news of the approaching Central American immigrants, saying “Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime!”

Read the full story here.