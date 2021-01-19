https://hannity.com/media-room/caravan-update-some-migrants-return-to-honduras-thousands-continue-march-to-usa/
‘CARAVAN’ CRISIS: Group Say Trump Threatening Immigrants With ‘MASS VIOLENCE’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.03.18
The organizers behind a massive “caravan” of US-destined immigrants slammed the Trump administration while traveling through Mexico Tuesday, saying the US President was threatening Central Americans with “threats of mass violence.”
According to Fox News, the leaders of the 1,000-immigrant strong march towards the United States’ southern border accused Trump of “bullying” the refugee community; adding his “caravan” will continue to stand with all “displaced peoples.”
“On April 1st, the U.S. President opportunistically invoked refugee caravans as a pretext for threatening immigrants already in the country, specifically DACA recipients, with a so-called ‘Nuclear Option’ to remove their protections from detention and deportation,” said a statement from People Without Borders.
“In the face of this bullying and these threats of mass violence, we continue to stand in solidarity with displaced people of all races, ethnicities, creeds, abilities, and gender and sexual identities,” the organization said.
President Trump called for “tougher laws” Monday night following news of the approaching Central American immigrants, saying “Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime!”
ANOTHER CARAVAN: New Migrant Caravan Crosses into Mexico, Heads Towards US Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.23.20
An additional migrant caravan crossed into Mexico this week, where upwards of 1,000 Central American migrants began the 1,500 mile trek to the United States’ southern border.
“Carrying U.S. and Honduran flags at the head of the procession, they walked along a highway toward a waiting contingent of dozens of national guardsmen with riot shields and body armor and vans from the National Immigration Institute,” reports the Associated Press. “Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran leader of the caravan, said the migrants want to negotiate to be allowed to pass peacefully.”
“Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate river, which forms the border here,” adds the AP. “The migrants awoke with a plan Thursday. By 4:30 a.m. they had all packed their belongings and were just awaiting the call to move. They would not cross where Mexican authorities were posted across the river.”
Immigration officials believe there are more than 10,000 Hondurans currently in Mexico waiting for asylum in the United States.
