Federalist Senior Editor Chris Bedford slammed Democrats for their double-standard on political violence, as they locked down Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after standing by when rioters targeted conservatives and wreaked havoc on cities across the nation over the summer.

“Tomorrow is the four-year anniversary of my date having to take off her shoes as we ran through the streets while cars were flipped, vehicles were lit on fire, over 200 people were injured by people wearing masks, far before it was popular, attacking folks that they thought had supported President Trump,” Bedford said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday.

Bedford noted, however, that instead of condemning the destruction and violence that occurred during Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, many people in power went out of their way to celebrate it.

“The reaction from the elites here in Washington, D.C., was to name a park after these thugs and terrorists, from which they used to launch an attack on the White House, on women and children and civilians leaving the White House in the last night of the RNC,” he said.

While Bedford said he is glad that both sides of the political aisle condemned the Capitol riot early on, he also pointed out that the large military presence in D.C. following the Capitol chaos is not necessary for peace.

“What happened to the Capitol was despicable, but this kind of behavior should have been cracked down on a long time before, and while it looks like it’s extremely peaceful right now, I don’t even think you need 25,000 guardsmen to achieve that peace, you just need to hit it earlier,” Bedford said.

Bedford concluded that the severe lack of action by law enforcement, politicians, and Trump to quell the violent BLM rioting and looting over the summer could be a factor in why the Republican president lost the election.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why Trump failed with his base to get reelected because he didn’t crack down harder,” he said.

