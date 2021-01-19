https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-stirewalt-who-manned-election-decision-desk-dropped-by-fox-news-more-layoffs-announced

Nearly 20 Fox News Digital staffers were laid off Tuesday, including political editor Chris Stirewalt, who worked on the network’s decision desk for the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post’s Sarah Ellison reported Tuesday, “Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt was laid off today alongside just under 20 Fox News staffers.”

“Stirewalt sat on the Fox News decision desk,” she added, “which has come under fire for its early call on Arizona election night.”

Stirewalt first joined Fox News in 2010.

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, Fox News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

Last month, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced a big shakeup at the network starting Jan. 18, most notably bumping news anchor Martha MacCallum’s 7 p.m. program “The Story” to 3 p.m.

“As we kick off a new year, we are excited to announce new changes to our schedule,” said a statement from Scott, according to a press release obtained by Mediaite. “We have the best-in-class anchors, interviewers, reporters and talent in all of news media. This new powerful lineup ensures FOX News Media will continue to deliver outstanding coverage for our viewers who depend on the most trusted names in the business.”

“Kicking off the new schedule will be a new two-hour edition of America’s Newsroom (9AM-11AM/ET) with its founding anchor Bill Hemmer, who will relaunch the program he originally helmed since 2007, now joined by co-anchor Dana Perino,” the release said. “Harris Faulkner will move to 11 AM/ET with The Faulkner Focus, followed by the network’s signature midday roundtable show Outnumbered (12-1 PM/ET).”

According to the press release, the new lineup will go as follows:

9-11 AM/ET – America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino

11 AM/ET – The Faulkner Focus

12-1 PM/ET – Outnumbered

1-3 PM/ET – America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith

3-4 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum

4-5 PM/ET – Your World with Neil Cavuto

5-6 PM/ET – The Five

6-7 PM/ET – Special Report with Bret Baier

7-8 PM/ET – FOX News Primetime

In mid-January, The Daily Wire’s Ian Haworth reported on Fox News’ decline in ratings following the 2020 election, trailing CNN and MSNBC for the first time in 20 years.

“After years of dominating cable news, Fox News has found itself in an unfamiliar spot: the bottom of the ratings charts. Last week, for the first time since 2000, MSNBC and CNN topped Fox in viewership, capitalizing on huge numbers after the Georgia runoff and riots in D.C.,” Haworth wrote.

According to source “familiar with the matter” at The Wrap, all laid off staffers “will be given enhanced severance and benefits packages.”

