A Connecticut model — who claims to be a Christian — says her faith won’t interfere with taking her clothes off for anonymous strangers on the internet.

The model, 22-year-old Lindsay Capuano, reportedly rakes in $200,000 per month selling photos of herself in which she takes off her clothing.

Capuano’s Instagram page boasts a following of more than 2.4 million.

What are the details?

According to the Daily Mail, Capuano says that her parents — who are also Christians — are “so proud” of their daughter for her business venture.

OnlyFans, an online subscription service, permits users to sell their most personal and explicit photos to online voyeurs for cold, hard cash.

The young woman began her work career as a staffer at a private Christian day care, but decided to commit full-time to sharing her pictures online and eventually left the center for her online life.

“I actually loved the job and I really enjoyed working with the children,” Capuano said. “But when things started really taking off last summer on Instagram and Snapchat, it didn’t make sense to go back.”

Capuano said that many of her followers — or as she refers to them, “amazing fans” — often tip her anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000 per day.

“God will love you no matter what,” she reasoned of reconciling her faith and her profession. “That’s what I was taught in my household, school, and church. I pray every single night. I pray for whatever I feel I need to that day. I pray for family, my fans, myself.”

Capuano said that her family is Christian but “very laid back.”

“My religion has never interfered or stopped me from doing anything I’ve wanted to do,” she added.







