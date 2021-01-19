https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/01/19/cia-director-gina-haspel-announces-resignation/?sh=4c92c5037cf2

CIA Director Gina Haspel, who has had an increasingly strained relationship with President Trump during the final year of his administration, announced Tuesday that she is leaving the agency.

Gina Haspel, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) testifies on Worldwide Threats during … [+] a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 29, 2019.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to lead this remarkable organization,” Haspel wrote in a statement shared by the CIA on Twitter. Haspel did not articulate the reason for her departure, which comes on the last full day of Trump’s presidency, though Axios reported last week that she had threatened to resign in early December when Trump sought to install loyalist and former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) aide Kash Patel as her deputy. According to Axios, Trump “spent his last year in office ruminating over Haspel,” while many of his allies echoed the president’s doubts about her loyalty. President-elect Joe Biden named William Burns, a deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration, as his pick for CIA director, however, it’s currently unclear who will serve in the role until a new director is confirmed by the Senate. The CIA did not immediately respond to questions from Forbes.

Haspel, a Trump appointee, was confirmed as the first female director of the CIA in May 2018.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

