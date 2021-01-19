https://www.theblaze.com/news/clinton-pelosi-capitol-conspiracy-putin

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are floating an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that President Trump worked with Russian President Vladimir Putin to coordinate the riot at the U.S. Capitol and are calling for commission to unearth the facts.

What are the details?

During a bonus episode of Clinton’s podcast, “You and Me Both,” released Monday, the two discussed the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and took turns theorizing Putin’s potential role in the event.

“I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” Clinton said, first raising the notion. “I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.”

“But we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy,” Clinton continued before asking Pelosi: “Do you think we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

Pelosi responded: “I do. To your point of who is he beholden to, as I’ve said over and over, as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit as I was leaving, what I was saying to him as I was pointing, rudely, at him: ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.”

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world. And these people, unbeknownst to them, maybe, are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States,” Pelosi added.

The speaker then once again agreed that a 9/11-type commission should be launched regarding the incident and noted there is “strong support” in Congress for such a measure.

Anything else?

The wild theory, despite having no factual basis at present, is not exactly surprising coming from the two Democratic political figures.

Since the dawn of Trump’s political ascendancy, he has been dogged by Democratic claims that he was in cahoots with the Russians to undermine the United States. Such accusations culminated during Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into Russian influence during the 2016 election.

Mueller’s investigation, however, to the ire of Democrats, concluded that there was no evidence that Trump or members of his team “conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.” Evidently, Clinton and Pelosi are still not convinced.

Strangely enough, it was reported last year that in July 2016, U.S. intelligence officials had become aware of claims that Clinton had approved a smear campaign against Trump, attempting to tie him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

