The fake news media is back to worshipping a worthless, corrupt Democrat politician.

CNN hack David Chalian worshipped 78-year-old senile Joe Biden Tuesday night and said the lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

Biden arrived in DC on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration to attend a memorial ceremony to honor Americans who have died from the China Coronavirus.

CNN host David Chalian gushed over Joe Biden and elevated him to the level of a national shrine.

“Those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial, along the reflecting pool, it’s almost like extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America,” Chalian said.

Cringe.

WATCH:

This is so f*cking cringe even for CNN. “Those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial, along the reflecting pool, it’s almost like extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.” pic.twitter.com/WITMcEeDLO — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 19, 2021

