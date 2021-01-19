https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/cnn-political-analyst-says-the-lights-along-the-reflecting-pool-are-like-extensions-of-joe-bidens-arms-embracing-america/
That’s it. The headline is all you need. Plus the video. Here’s CNN’s David Chalian:
CNN’s David Chalian says that the side lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.” pic.twitter.com/G88C8UCN3C
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2021
“Trump supporters are a cult.”
“The lights on the mall are like Joe Biden’s arms hugging the country.”
– same people
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 20, 2021
“Extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America..” @CNN has completely unbuckled its staff, many of whom should know better. pic.twitter.com/nhIi3WzznG
— Ahmed Namatalla :: احمد نعمة الله (@ahmaui8) January 19, 2021
Biden has received more praise from the media for some lights by water than Trump received for 4 middle east peace treaties. Let that sink in.
— Hawkfire (@AHawkfire) January 19, 2021
Dear God.
— Scuupt You222 (@scuupt) January 19, 2021
He Toobined pic.twitter.com/PKjb0KHSVo
— Ronald Trunp (@Bernie_J_Stalin) January 20, 2021
LOL these people are not journalists. They’re a bunch of high paid propaganda puppets.
— Here For News (@herefornews227) January 20, 2021
Slow jerking off motion. pic.twitter.com/xx6msW9Tmo
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 19, 2021
Biden groping America with colossal outstretched arms is not the visual I needed.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2021
The prompter was typing his fan fiction on the wrong computer
— Alex (@_Alex_the_Weeb_) January 20, 2021
CNN gives Biden the kind of sniff he loves
— illusory observed (@unclejadada) January 20, 2021
LOL “Biden’s arms embracing America”
OK that’s an unfortunate analogy considering the photos that are out there 😀🙃
— Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85b) January 19, 2021
— Jaw Bone (@JawBone22541591) January 20, 2021
Vile pic.twitter.com/Dg4o9EIiDG
— Al Rocca (@AlRoccaa) January 19, 2021
Oh FFS.
— sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 19, 2021
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 19, 2021
C’mon man pic.twitter.com/tQsABoPNaj
— DOMINION-ELECT ONE HORSE PONY (@Stimulus4U) January 20, 2021
— NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) January 19, 2021
— GoAskaMomma (@GoAskaMomma) January 20, 2021
— 🐒 Alicia Layne 🐒 (@Alicia701) January 20, 2021
These people cannot help themselves.
— zoey (@zoeythegreat) January 19, 2021
I’m so old I remember people being embarrassed by this
— Michael (@orlandoM321) January 19, 2021
I just ate dinner. Quit it.
— C-Town Movedown (@CMovedown) January 19, 2021
— Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) January 19, 2021
— Buddy Cantrell (@MuffinTopArcher) January 20, 2021
— SJones 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flmtnr) January 20, 2021
— Russell Taylor (@mrrusselltaylor) January 19, 2021
— Granite Pundit (@Granite_Pundit) January 19, 2021
4 years of this. Brace yourselves
— Sir Reginald (@emperorstailer) January 19, 2021
We’ve already used up, like, every vomiting GIF and the guy hasn’t even been sworn in yet.
