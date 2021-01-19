https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/cnn-political-analyst-says-the-lights-along-the-reflecting-pool-are-like-extensions-of-joe-bidens-arms-embracing-america/

That’s it. The headline is all you need. Plus the video. Here’s CNN’s David Chalian:

CNN’s David Chalian says that the side lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.” pic.twitter.com/G88C8UCN3C — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2021

“Trump supporters are a cult.” “The lights on the mall are like Joe Biden’s arms hugging the country.” – same people — RBe (@RBPundit) January 20, 2021

“Extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America..” @CNN has completely unbuckled its staff, many of whom should know better. pic.twitter.com/nhIi3WzznG — Ahmed Namatalla :: احمد نعمة الله (@ahmaui8) January 19, 2021

Biden has received more praise from the media for some lights by water than Trump received for 4 middle east peace treaties. Let that sink in. — Hawkfire (@AHawkfire) January 19, 2021

Dear God. — Scuupt You222 (@scuupt) January 19, 2021

LOL these people are not journalists. They’re a bunch of high paid propaganda puppets. — Here For News (@herefornews227) January 20, 2021

Slow jerking off motion. pic.twitter.com/xx6msW9Tmo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 19, 2021

Biden groping America with colossal outstretched arms is not the visual I needed. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2021

The prompter was typing his fan fiction on the wrong computer — Alex (@_Alex_the_Weeb_) January 20, 2021

CNN gives Biden the kind of sniff he loves — illusory observed (@unclejadada) January 20, 2021

LOL “Biden’s arms embracing America” OK that’s an unfortunate analogy considering the photos that are out there 😀🙃 — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85b) January 19, 2021

Oh FFS. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 19, 2021

These people cannot help themselves. — zoey (@zoeythegreat) January 19, 2021

I’m so old I remember people being embarrassed by this — Michael (@orlandoM321) January 19, 2021

I just ate dinner. Quit it. — C-Town Movedown (@CMovedown) January 19, 2021

4 years of this. Brace yourselves — Sir Reginald (@emperorstailer) January 19, 2021

We’ve already used up, like, every vomiting GIF and the guy hasn’t even been sworn in yet.

