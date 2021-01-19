https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/cnn-political-analyst-says-the-lights-along-the-reflecting-pool-are-like-extensions-of-joe-bidens-arms-embracing-america/

That’s it. The headline is all you need. Plus the video. Here’s CNN’s David Chalian:

We’ve already used up, like, every vomiting GIF and the guy hasn’t even been sworn in yet.

