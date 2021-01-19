https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-political-director-fawns-over-biden-lights-in-water-are-like-biden-hugging-america

CNN political director David Chalian gushed over incoming President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, saying that seeing lights reflected onto the water near the Lincoln Memorial was symbolic of Biden reaching out and hugging America.

“There’s still some tinkering going on with the inaugural address but his aides have made really clear, it’s not like he’s trying to ignore or paper over either what happened in the capital two weeks ago or what we’ve been through throughout four years of the Trump presidency,” Chalian said. “And the contrast on display tonight was so stark, I mean those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the reflecting pool, I look, it’s like almost extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

“It was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance, outstretching his arms and contrast that with that video that you just saw of a disgraced president on his way out at his lowest point in his presidency, at the very end here, by himself, fighting for his political movement to live on and not even necessarily promising that he’s going to be leading that movement … in his remarks tonight,” he added.

Chalian’s remarks were widely mocked online with many commentators warning that this was going to be the way that CNN and other mainstream media outlets will cover the Biden administration over the next 4 years.

Political commentator Stephen Miller noted: “Democrats are happy to throw a party with people dying of coronavirus.”

Blogger Mary Chastain wrote: “Can they just stop? So sick of the cult-like behaviors of both sides. How does it not bother others?”

Columnist Ryan Rusak wrote: “Man, wait till they find out that even when he becomes president, he’ll still be Joe Biden. But seriously, this is a sickness. No president should be elevated in this way. It’s part of How We Got Here.”

Greg Price: “This is so embarrassing. The coverage RT gives to Putin won’t even be as glorious as what CNN’s coverage of the Biden administration will be for the next four years.”

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt wrote: “All hail supreme leader Biden!”

