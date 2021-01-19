https://justthenews.com/world/asia/communist-china-state-run-newspaper-celebrates-trumps-departure-good-riddance?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of the premiere Communist-run state newspapers of the People’s Republic of China celebrated the departure of President Trump on Wednesday with a sardonic tweet and a vow that the U.S. “will not change the course of China’s development.”

“Good riddance, Donald Trump!” read the XHNews tweet just before Trump left Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Trump impose high tariffs on some Chinese imports to get China to stop trying to dominate global currency markets and impose heavy demands on U.S. companies in exchange for selling in that country. He also sought to keep China tech companies out of the U.S., amid concerns they were collecting Americans’ personal data.

An editorial on the XHNews website also accused the Trump administration of “making up reasons of reducing risks from so-called espionage to minimize procurement of Chinese goods and services,” presumably a reference to the Trump administration’s recent directive to lessen its dependence on the Chinese economy.

“No matter what other absurd measures Washington will introduce in the coming days to tarnish China-U.S. relations,” the paper said, “they will not change the course of China’s development and the course of China-U.S. relations.”

“On a final note: good riddance to the current U.S. administration and its final madness,” the editorial concluded.

