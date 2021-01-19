https://menrec.com/trump-ally-jim-jordan-receives-presidential-medal-of-freedom/

President Trump awarded Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the Nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Hill reports that Jordan received the award “citing his defenses of Trump against impeachment and the Russia investigation.”

In a White House press release, President Trump lauded the Republican congressman for having “led the effort to confront the impeachment witch hunt.”

“He is an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere and has distinguished himself as one of the most consequential members of Congress of his generation,” the statement concluded.

Rep. Jim Jordan leaves the White House after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump in a private ceremony. pic.twitter.com/7yiLRbHPJK — The Hill (@thehill) January 11, 2021

Jim Jordan, Adam Schiff Slayer, Wins the Medal of Freedom

Jim Jordan repeatedly made a fool of Schiff during impeachment inquiry meetings, pointing out that the Democrat had a reputation for leaking and lying.

He called Schiff out for claiming outwardly that he had no idea who the whistleblower was during the impeachment hearings, even though that would be an impossibility.

“This committee will not be used to out the whistleblower,” Schiff claimed at the time.

“You have said you don’t know who the whistleblower is – even though no one believes you,” Jordan shot back at the California Democrat.

🔥JIM JORDAN NUKES SCHIFF ON LIVE TV 🔥 Jordan was asking about who was leaking national security information. Schiff stops him to “protect the whistleblower” Jordan to Schiff: “You have said you don’t know who the whistleblower is – even though no one believes you.” SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/sWgLZnnNKt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Another memorable exchange between the pair took place when Jordan tried to finish a question and Schiff claimed he wouldn’t ‘indulge him’ much longer.

“I have indulged you with extra time—” Schiff said.

Jordan replied, “I appreciate it,” as he tried to finish his line of questioning.

“But indulgence is wearing out,” Schiff interjected.

“Our indulgence wore out with you a long time ago, Mr. Chairman, I will tell you that,” fired back Jordan.

Grilled Dr. Fauci About Lockdowns and Protests

Jordan also made a splash during testimony by Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the coronavirus, lockdowns, and protests.

In one particularly heated exchange Jordan asked Fauci, “Should we limit the protesting?”

“I’m not in a position to determine what the government can do in a forceful way,” Fauci responded.

“I haven’t seen people during a church service go out and harm police officers or burn buildings,” Jordan scoffed, noting Fauci had opined on plenty of other events prior to that.

“No limit to protests, but you can’t go to church on Sunday.”

Can’t go to church.

Can’t go to work.

Can’t go to school. Even Dr. Fauci says protesting is dangerous. But Democrats encourage people to riot and protest in the streets. pic.twitter.com/78Dyjkt6D6 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 31, 2020

President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom one week earlier to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), another staunch ally.

Nunes was instrumental in uncovering the deep-seated corruption that took place behind closed doors during the Russia probe.

