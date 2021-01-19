https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/19/consult-a-geologist-elon-musk-proposes-tunnels-as-a-solution-to-miamis-traffic-problems/

Billionaire inventor Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that he spoke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about his plan to alleviate traffic in Miami by building tunnels:

Who wants to tell him?

There is a tunnel in Miami, but it’s at the port and construction was a challenge, to say the least:

“Consult a geologist”:

And because it’s Twitter, a real geologist did weigh in and she’s not a fan. At. All:

Coming soon, the Tesla submarine?

And it may not even alleviate traffic issues:

But do you know what’s worse than this?

It’s that local government is promoting it as a real solution:

We’re doomed:

