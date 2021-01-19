https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/19/court-documents-reveal-group-militia-members-planned-entry-u-s-capitol/
About The Author
Related Posts
Barr: There's no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden — or to seize election machines
December 21, 2020
Biden: You bet I'll go to court to fight this thing out
November 4, 2020
Hmmm: Feds mulling warrant for Giuliani's communications?
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy