In an interview with Democracy Now, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said that it was President Donald Trump’s white privilege that was keeping him from being convicted.

“I have to be honest, if it was somebody who looked like me, if it was President Barack Obama,” Tlaib said, “it would be no question that he would be held accountable, he would be convicted, he would be removed from office. He would never ever be able to run again. He would never be able to get public benefits. He has truly sent us on a dangerous path that I don’t think is going to go away very easily even after he leaves office.”

Tlaib said that “The Trump administration hasn’t fully been transparent nor have they had moral values, I don’t care if it’s around pardons, death penalty. There’s just been a wave of increased, I think, hate and this violent agenda by this current administration. So I’m not surprised, as all of us who are celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, that he was yet still signing executive orders, and continuing with appointments and other kinds of measures that are pretty unprecedented. So I think it’s really important to understand just how dangerous this man is even after he leaves office.

“He has spewed out this agenda that I don’t think is going to go anywhere. I think he’s going to continue to lead this type of whatever people call it, insurrection, I call it violent attacks on our country, so I think it’s really important that we as a country realize that accountability is extremely important here. From those in Congress that have enabled him, to those that continue to support him, that they all need to be held equally accountable as well as Donald Trump.

“I hope, I hope that there’s an awakening in the Senate, but I’ve been waiting for that awakening to happen for quite a while. For Leader McConnell and many others to finally say enough is enough and impeach and convict the, forever impeach, twice President Donald Trump. What he did was pretty unprecedented.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives twice, most recently after the Capitol Hill riot of Jan. 6, which the House accused him of inciting.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to reconvene the Senate to take up the charges prior to Trump’s departure from the White House.

The basis for the allegation that Trump sparked a riot was that he spoke about his beliefs on election fraud during a speech he gave on Jan. 6. According to The Economist, “Persuading someone to use ‘physical force against the person or property of another’ is a federal crime; sparking a riot is a crime under DC law.” However, “Given the board scope for free speech set y the First Amendment… it may be hard to make criminal charges stick.”



