On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli stated that migrant caravans and the entire illegal immigration process “is an absolute human Petri dish opportunity for the transmission” of coronavirus.

Cuccinelli said, “So, when these caravans come up, and really the whole illegal immigrant pipeline, Sean, they’re in tight conditions that they don’t control with people who don’t care about them. Let’s be very clear about that. And it is an absolute human Petri dish opportunity for the transmission of a demonstrably very transmissible virus. And of course, we have to worry about this new strain now.”

