Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are shown on December 17, 2020. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A pair of Democrat governors are pushing to buy the COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer, instead of the government. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) have recently moved toward vaccine purchases.

Cuomo said New York received 50 thousand doses from the government, which is less than the week before.

“I sent a letter to Pfzier, which is a private company headquartered in New York, asking them if New York can buy from them directly,” Cuomo said.

This came days after Whitmer sent a similar request to HHS Secretary Alex Azar with a goal of buying up to 100 thousand doses.

Critics have said direct purchases would cause complications instead of solving problems.

