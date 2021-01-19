https://www.oann.com/cuomo-whitmer-push-toward-direct-purchase-of-covid-19-vaccines/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cuomo-whitmer-push-toward-direct-purchase-of-covid-19-vaccines

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A pair of Democrat governors are pushing to buy the COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer, instead of the government. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) have recently moved toward vaccine purchases.

Cuomo said New York received 50 thousand doses from the government, which is less than the week before.

Supply is limited by the federal government but vaccinations are underway. Eligible New Yorkers can schedule an appointment with a provider of their choice or go to https://t.co/yVyJY042Pd to schedule an appointment at a NYS run vaccination site.#VaccinateNY pic.twitter.com/FZhClgrJmo — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 17, 2021

“I sent a letter to Pfzier, which is a private company headquartered in New York, asking them if New York can buy from them directly,” Cuomo said.

We have asked @Pfizer if we can work out a way to purchase vaccine doses directly. We will look at every opportunity to speed up the vaccination process.#VaccinateNY pic.twitter.com/lfB6SIr6bO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 18, 2021

This came days after Whitmer sent a similar request to HHS Secretary Alex Azar with a goal of buying up to 100 thousand doses.

Critics have said direct purchases would cause complications instead of solving problems.

