Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is calling for the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after reports emerged she called the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a “false flag” event in 2018.

Media Matters recently found Greene wrote on Facebook in 2018 the shooting, which killed 17 people in February of that year, was a “false flag” event planned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control,” Greene wrote in one post.

Hogg, who survived the shooting, tweeted in response to the news: “Marjorie Green (sic) should resign.”

The Twitter account for March for Our Lives – Parkland wrote in a message to Greene:

“The shooting at our school was real. Real kids died and our community is still grieving today. You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from Congress. Conspiracy theorists don’t deserve a seat in the people’s house.”

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in the mass shooting, wrote to Greene on Twitter:

“We have never met. It appears you think or at one time thought the school shooting in Florida was a false flag. I know you have met Parkland parents. This is my daughter Jaime, she was killed that day. Do you still believe this? Why would you say this?”

