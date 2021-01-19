https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-ordered-crew-served-machine-guns-included-national-guards-arsenal-protect-capitol-interlopers-inaugural/

Democrats are preparing the US Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden this week.

Already the statement they and their allies are making to the American people is that “we fear you” and “we will crush any dissent.”

In the days leading up to the Biden inaugural, the nation’s capital has been turned into an occupied military zone like Baghdad. In fact, there are more US troops in the nation’s capital today than in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan combined.

Armed US troops authorized to use lethal force are manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. Green Zone and and Red Zone perimeters have been established.

CCTV cameras were mounted on poles so the elites can spy on the people they don’t trust.

And according to Ken Cuccinelli Washington DC Muriel Bowser requested crew-served machine guns be included in the National Guard’s arsenal to mow down any people who may storm the US Capitol on Inauguration Day.

.@KenCuccinelli says DC @MayorBowser requested crew-served machine guns be included in the National Guard’s arsenal to protect the capital. Cuccinelli says she was told no – that weapons like that have no place in securing a civilian event.

— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 19, 2021