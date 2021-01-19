https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/raul-ruiz-covid-19-storming-the-capitol-testing/2021/01/19/id/1006347

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., became the latest congressman to test positive for COVID-19 since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol forced members to shelter close together.

Ruiz tweeted Tuesday:

“In preparation for attending the inauguration of President-elect [Joe] Biden and Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris, I have taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the last 72 hours. After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID- 19. “While I do have mild symptoms, overall I am feeling well and will self-isolate for the recommended time. Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

Some members of Congress have criticized colleagues for refusing to wear masks while in lockdown during, and soon after, the storming of the Capitol.

Other members of Congress who have tested positive since the infamous attack, per ABC News, include: Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Brad Schneider, D-Ill., and Lou Correa, D-Calif.

Because a person can become infected up to 14 days before getting a positive test, it is impossible to know exactly when and where the representatives became infected. Experts said, however, the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol likely was very risky for viral transmission.

“We think of that kind of like a superspreader event,” said Dr. Simone Wildes, infectious disease physician and ABC News contributor, said of the Capitol lockdown.

Although some of the members who tested positive received one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, it takes about two weeks after the second dose to offer a high degree of protection.

