The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) “Super-Spreader Task Force” continues to allow FOX 11 to tag along as the agency conducts enforcement actions it says aim to curb coronavirus transmission throughout the nation’s pandemic epicenter.

The outlet has accompanied hundreds of detectives, patrol deputies, and Specialized Response Teams in recent weeks targeting the underground party scene and other large-scale, multi-household gatherings that violate public health orders.

FOX 11 cameras have captured violators attending New Year’s celebrations, a spouse-swapping swinger’s club, and several other makeshift venues. Most recently, FOX photographers were embedded with LASD as law enforcement officers shut down multiple large stripper parties.

TONIGHT: Last week it was a swingers party, this week it’s multiple large stripper parties. We once again embed w/ @LASDHQ as they break up “super spreader” underground parties during #COVID19, including one in a flower shop, another in a desk distributor business. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/331VXFWedN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 19, 2021

Reporter Bill Melugin described one location in Bellflower, California, as “a hole-in-the-wall flower shop.” After the task force arrived on Friday night, officers broke up the get-together, distributed face coverings to attendees that did not have them, and issued citations. Melugin noted some women exiting the facility wore “fishnets and panties,” while many others were “simply wearing thongs or G-strings, or just their bra and their underwear.” At least two women twerked for the television cameras.

“Inside the flower shop, there were in excess of fifty partygoers, most of whom were not wearing masks, all of which were arrested and issued a promise to appear,” said LASD Capt. Ed Wells.

FOX 11 was with LASD at another raid that took place last Thursday in the City of Commerce at what Melugin called “a massive warehouse party with more strippers.”

Members of the Super-Spreader Task Force repeatedly pounded on the door, but no one inside would answer until law enforcement threatened to tow their cars. According to Melugin, all of the estimated 200 people in attendance were detained and cited.

“Some flipped FOX 11 off, others danced for the cameras,” Melugin reported, showing video of yet another woman twerking.

More details from Melugin:

Inside, the warehouse was actually a desk distributor business. A row of desks had been converted into a stage fixed with a stripper pole, and a full DJ booth and a bar had been set up. High heels were left in a hurry, a bra was tossed on the floor, and deputies recovered a list for bottle service as well as rates for private dances and private rooms.

Two other raids took place on Thursday, including at an illegal hookah lounge.

2/4 The results of the 3 operations included: 3 Locations-

400 blk of Seayton St in LA

500 blk of W Pico Bl in LA

5600 blk of Washington Bl in LA A total of 137 Arrests (cited & released)

1 Discarded Firearm Recovered pic.twitter.com/7cHsQ65FaO — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 15, 2021

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has vowed to take action against all so-called ‘super-spreader’ events occurring anywhere in his jurisdiction, claiming the goal “is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations.”

The task force also responded to an underground party in South L.A. on Saturday night, where 167 adults were cited for county health orders, and another 50 were given warnings.

On January 16th, 2021, the task force was made aware of the following location: 600 Block of Manchester Ave., Los Angeles Approx 167 Adults Cited

no juveniles, approximately 50 persons warned and advised. https://t.co/ObEHypefJn pic.twitter.com/VGy0j7X84N — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 17, 2021

Melugin said the LASD Super-Spreader Task Force had detained almost 1,000 people over the past month.

On Tuesday, California passed 3 million total coronavirus cases. According to the L.A. Times, “clearing that threshold means roughly 1 out of every 13 Californians have been infected at some point during the pandemic.”

