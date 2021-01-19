https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/developing-chief-justice-john-roberts-says-not-want-preside-second-impeachment-president-trump/

Chief Justice John Roberts says he does not want to preside over a second sham Senate impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump.

Democrats want to impeach President Trump after he leaves office which has never happened in US history.

Democrats are desperate in their attempts at destroying President Trump. They want payback for him exposing their corruption and failures for four years.

MSN.com reported:

Chief Justice John Roberts is eager to avoid presiding over Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial – after he became a lightning rod during the first one. Just as the Senate is seeking to ascertain how it might proceed with an impeachment trial without blowing up the start of Joe Biden’s term, the Supreme Court could face its own business being rearranged. The Constitution states that ‘When the President of the United States is tried the Chief Justice shall preside.’ But with the Senate having been in recess since the House voted to impeach, the trial will occur when Trump is no longer in office – potentially giving Roberts an out.

For the record… Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz insists Democrats cannot impeach President Trump saying you can’t impeach an official who is no longer in office.

