One of the great commentators of the day is none other than James Corbett of The Corbett Report. In his video “The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!” you’ll be amazed that so many people fall for the absolute worst propaganda the world has ever seen.

From the palatial living room studios of The Corbett Report it’s the 4th Annual Fake News Awards. The boldest lies.

The stupidest propaganda.

The ugliest presstitution.

Join James as he debunks the lies and shames the liars behind the biggest fake news stories of 2020.

Who will take the Dino for the worst fake news story of the year?

Watch and find out!

Here’s the list of winners, or might I say, losers.

SHOW NOTES:

