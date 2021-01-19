https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/19/dont-look-know-but-bidens-pick-for-assistant-secretary-of-health-has-a-covid-19-nursing-home-scandal-too-a/

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly selected Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health:

#BREAKING: President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/vyp9rIktFE pic.twitter.com/2ujF2kVlW0 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 19, 2021

So, we’re just going to ignore the MAJOR scandal here?

The same Pennsylvania health official that pulled he/her mother out of a nursing home in advance of a nursing home mandate. The lack of scrutiny from the media for these Biden picks is absolutely UNREAL. https://t.co/ptFgN8Sjzd — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 19, 2021

Like in New York, this had devastating consequences:

On March 18, Pennsylvania Health Sec. Rachel Levine ordered all nursing homes in the state to take COVID-19 patients. On March 29, Levine moved her mother out of a personal care home. Now, more than two thirds of PA’s deaths have been in nursing homes.https://t.co/OftUGuxyYB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2020

And this wasn’t just covered in conservative media at the time:

Pennsylvania health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine moved her 95-year-old mother out of a nursing home after COVID-19 cases were confirmed there. https://t.co/UTXWL3NYro — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) May 15, 2020

Now, let’s see if the media even cares one bit about this now that we know much, much more about how this was an awful policy:

Pennsylvania was calling for Rachel Levine to RESIGN and instead Biden promotes this person to oversee the health of our nation. Truly a bizarro world. Will Cuomo soon be put in charge of nursing home safety protocol? — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) January 19, 2021

