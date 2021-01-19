http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/32TTrmrOiEg/

ESPN is preparing to launch its first all-female sports commentary show with the January 20 debut of First Take, Her Take.

The show will feature Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin, and Chiney Ogwumike and will feature a new episode per week, according to Awful Announcing.

ESPN told fans that the show will emulate its existing program from which it takes its name: First Take, Her Take, with a format similar to ESPN TV’s weekday morning discussion show, First Take.

“The new podcast will feature three prominent women in sports – ESPN’s Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin, and Chiney Ogwumike – discussing the biggest sports stories but also providing insight into their unique backgrounds and personalities as they delve into other topics about their lives and culture,” ESPN said in its press release.

“We’re really excited to have Charly, Chiney, and Kimberley carry the First Take brand into our original podcast lineup, with their individual and shared perspectives joining an already strong roster of engaging female podcast hosts,” said Pete Gianesini, ESPN’s senior director, digital audio programming. “The show furthers ESPN Audio’s efforts to diversify its voices and reach new audiences with compelling personalities and opinions.”

It is likely that this is a test show for the three hosts with an eye to bringing them onto the cable network if the podcast gains an audience.

This is the second show born from ESPN’s First Take. In 2018, the sports cable network launched First Take: Your Take, which is now hosted by Jason Fitz on ESPN radio.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

