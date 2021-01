https://www.oann.com/evidence-of-foreign-interference-in-2020-election-mounts/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=evidence-of-foreign-interference-in-2020-election-mounts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

As we get closer to Inauguration Day, experts continue to find more suspected evidence of foreign involvement in the 2020 election.

One America’s Christina Bobb spoke with information warfare expert Colonel Phil Waldron to learn more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook