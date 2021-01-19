https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/fake-news-kelly-odonnell-april-ryan-note-that-president-trump-did-not-extend-the-courtesy-of-an-air-force-plane-to-joe-biden/

We hate to rely on CNN’s Jim Acosta for the facts, but here we are. As we mentioned earlier, a New York Times editor said she had chills watching Joe Biden’s plane land at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday, but she was mortified by the petty and childish refusal of President Trump to send a military plane to bring Biden to D.C.

NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell felt the same way, reporting that Biden had to arrive on a private charter aircraft with a generic paint job, all because Trump wouldn’t extend the courtesy of an Air Force plane.

Arriving on a private charter aircraft with a generic paint job instead of the customary use of an Air Force plane for an incoming president is among the many courtesies not extended to the new president by the departing one. pic.twitter.com/zaxUxirXrc — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) January 19, 2021

And here’s April Ryan:

The Bidens have landed at Joint Base Andrew’s and being welcomed! What is striking how Donald Trump is in his feelings. He did not offer a military plane for the Biden’s to fly to DC as traditionally done by the outgoing president! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 19, 2021

Let’s throw in actor Tim Matheson just to mix things up:

Low class from start to finish. Jealousy and deceit plus those little hands. — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) January 19, 2021

Oh, and here’s NBC News’ presidential historian, Michael Beschoss:

President-elect Biden flying to DC today on private plane, says @jeffzeleny. Did Trump refuse to have Biden flown to the Capital on an Air Force plane, as has been done with every other President-elect of modern times? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 19, 2021

The New York Post editor has since deleted her tweet, probably after having seen this bit from Acosta:

WH official said Biden team did not ask for a government plane to bring PEOTUS to DC. The official said the administration explained to the Biden team what the options were. But aides to Biden explained they preferred to fly on private aircraft, the official added. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 19, 2021

Apparently the administration gave him a few options. It was Biden’s decision to fly on a private plane. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to fly on any plane arranged for by Trump! — Cassie (@FleaCircus911) January 19, 2021

CNN said they Biden Team decided on private plane, and honestly I’m kinda glad they did. — ChrisDC (@CpyburnDC) January 19, 2021

Not that I care for Trump, but apparently a plane was offered. Biden Camp declined and kept private plane option. — JMac (@XtncJoe) January 19, 2021

The Biden’s chose that private plane. They reported fake news on the first day of Trump’s administration (that he’d removed the bust of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office) and fake news on his last day.

