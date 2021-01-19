https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/bed-bath-beyond-drops-mypillow-says-mike-lindell/

Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, announced tonight that his company is under a major attack by radical leftists.

Lindell, whose company is based in Minnesota, made the announcement while talking with conservative commentator Brian Glenn.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell said. “These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’”

Lindell is a great friend and sponsor of The Todd Starnes Radio Show. He has also been a loyal friend to our president.

He blamed a group called “Sleeping Giants,” a mysterious organization that is waging a jihad “to make bigotry and sexism less profitable.”

“The most evil people in the world,” Lindell said.

It’s a shame that shadowy groups are targeting the vendors who sell his products. And we need to fight back.

