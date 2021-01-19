https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/washington-pipe-bomb-fbi-suspect/2021/01/19/id/1006287

The FBI is still looking to identify a suspect that left pipe bombs outside the national headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington on the day the U.S. Capitol building was breached by protesters, calling their search a “top priority” on the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Fox News cited an unidentified “law enforcement official briefed on inauguration security concerns” as saying the FBI has alerted law enforcement agencies of the status of their investigation and its concern the person sought was still active.

The pipe bombs were located at the headquarters of the respective political parties several blocks from the Capitol, and officials have declared they were functioning devices.

They were “rendered safe” by authorities, not exploded and taken for analysis at the FBI’s laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

The bombs apparently have been disassembled and were being scrutinized for clues, such as the type of explosive used, to identify their origin and who constructed them, a second unidentified law enforcement official told Fox News.

Officials have photographs of an individual they believe was involved in the delivery of the bombs, but the person’s face was covered.

