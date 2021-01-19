https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/feds-arrest-pennsylvania-woman-accused-stealing-pelosis-laptop/

Pennsylvania – Feds arrested a Harrisburg woman who may have stolen Speaker Pelosi’s laptop during the Capitol protest.

Riley June Williams was arrested Monday evening by the FBI after a former romantic partner tipped off the feds.

Williams was seen on video taking a laptop or hard drive from Nancy Pelosi’s office on January 6th.

Williams was identified by ITV as the green shirt woman seen directing the crowd to Pelosi’s office:

TRENDING: Confirmed: President Trump Will NOT Welcome China Joe to the White House on Wednesday

WATCH:

This woman, Riley June Williams, was identified by ITV as the green shirt woman that directed the crowd to Pelosi’s office. pic.twitter.com/X1lhQRZzx0 — Scooter Pierce (@KarenBenShapiro) January 18, 2021

An informant told the FBI that Williams planned to sell Pelosi’s laptop to Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

Williams was charged will illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

The Feds have not yet charged her with theft related to the stolen laptop.

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, woman has been arrested by the FBI on charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. @FBIWFO @USAO_DC https://t.co/4TxsRyVGHH pic.twitter.com/cfnHB0h47A — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) January 19, 2021

The FBI immediately got to work with a MAGA most wanted list following the Capitol protest.

The man who was photographed with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk was previously arrested in Arkansas.

Richard Barnett was arrested and charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds with violent entry and with theft of public property.

More than 100 arrests have been made in connection with the Capitol protest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

