Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA) veered from some of her colleagues on Tuesday, telling reporters that Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MI) should not be called on to resign or be expelled from the Senate, noting that the Senate should be a place for “freedom” and for members to provide “a kind of leadership.”

Other members of Congress, like radical left-wing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex, have “demanded” the resignations of Cruz, Hawley, and GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I think the Senate is a place of freedom. And people come here to speak their piece, and they do, and they provide a kind of leadership,” Feinstein reportedly told journalists at the Capitol on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“In some cases, it’s positive, in some cases, maybe not. A lot of that depends on who’s looking and what party they are,” she continued.

“But it’s an important place to have this kind of dialogue,” the Democrat underscored. “It’s probably the highest-level dialogue that you get in an electoral body.”

As noted by SFGate, Democratic Sens. Chris Coons, Patty Murray, and Sherrod Brown have also called for Cruz and Hawley’s resignations.

The Daily Wire reported earlier this week that AOC, rumored to be considering a run for New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s seat, announced that she has issued a “demand” for Cruz, Hawley, and McCarthy’s resignations in the wake of an attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“What we saw last week was not just a violent coup attempt, but we also saw a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of our country and a betrayal of the oath that we swear,” the Democrat said. “And that is why I have demanded the resignations of senators (sic) Ted Cruz, senators (sic) Josh Hawley, Majority Leader, Republican Major— rather, Republican Minority Leader in the House McCarthy, Kevon McCarthy, along with many others, because this is not just about political opinion or partisanship. This was about the abandonment of our sworn oath.”

“For what?” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “For personal ambition? For greater loyalty to a base?”

Unsurprisingly, Feinstein was attacked by leftists online for her comments about Cruz and Hawley:

In October, the Democrat was torn apart by leftists for appearing conciliatory toward Trump-picked Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court. The Daily Wire reported at the time:

A reporter with Slate panicked over Feinstein’s “softballs.” “Why is Dianne Feinstein tossing softballs to Amy Coney Barrett?” he railed. “Why did she ask a string of questions that Barrett could easily avoid answering? Why is she treating this confirmation process like it’s totally normal and legitimate? Is she trying to help Barrett get confirmed?” One Dem strategist even went so far as to demand Feinstein be removed from office. “I get deference to senior party leaders,” he tweeted. “But, not with this, or almost anything at this moment. She’s proven in many ways she’s not up to the moment; doesn’t understand the stakes; and I’m sorry, must be put on the bench for the good of democracy. Like, NOW.”

