https://justthenews.com/government/congress/al-gore-says-he-would-vote-convict-trump-senate-trial-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Vice President Al Gore said Wednesday he would vote to convict President Trump on impeachment if he were still in the Senate.

Gore referenced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent statement about the Capitol riot. McConnell said, “This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

Gore, a former Democratic senator from Tennessee, said the truth will “eventually carry the day” and the evidence will decide the outcome in a Senate trial.

The riot occurred Jan. 6 in the U.S. Capitol Building following a rally at which spoke and while lawmakers were certifying states’ Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden as president.

“If I were still in the Senate I would vote to convict because I think accountability for this grave crime against the American Republic must be followed by accountability for those who instigated, organized, provoked and started it,” Gore said during an interview on NBC News ahead of the Biden’s inauguration.

“We’ll see if enough Republican senators take the same approach that Mitch McConnell has signaled, to listen to the evidence and make a considered judgment. We’ll see what the outcome is but I would not bet against conviction,” he also said.

