Forget about this summer and extremist groups taking siege of federal buildings for months on end and taking over entire city blocks and forming their own “autonomous zones” free from police. The storming of the Capitol is what has awakened the media to domestic terrorism (linked, inextricably, to white supremacy).

On PBS NewsHour Monday night, Susan Gordon, the former principal deputy director of national intelligence, talked with Nick Schifrin “to discuss whether Trump should be cut off after leaving office, insider threats in the military, and political appointments at the NSA.” At one point Gordon suggested the U.S. should think about a “9/11 Commission” for domestic terrorism.

Former intelligence official on PBS NewsHour tonight saying that the US should think about a “9/11 Commission” for domestic extremism and consider applying some of the lessons from the fight against Al Qaeda here at home. — Evan Hill (@evanchill) January 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/yRgx1pTlgT — Jeremy is sick of Late Stage Capitalism (@BigBobtail) January 19, 2021

2001: Globalist free trade and cultural engagement will inevitably liberalize China! 2021: You know what? China was right about authoritarian government and suppressing free speech – and we should look into having some secret police too! https://t.co/LCxctHC5Pk — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 19, 2021

Great plan. I foresee plenty of submission and acceptance of disenfranchisement and villainization by the 50% of America hated by the elite. Also, unicorns. https://t.co/Z5lXFP8f0N — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 19, 2021

So basically, we’re going to see Ruby Ridge on a national scale. So much for unity. — Brandon (@Brandon52910353) January 19, 2021

Everything they did in DC was already illegal and telegraphed on social media months in advance. Law enforcement sat on their hands and then let them walk right in. More laws and surveillance is ludicrous in light of that. — Fuck it, mask on (@JackDexterity) January 19, 2021

Like drone strikes in flyover states. Sounds fun. — Gregizona (@murgatr0id) January 19, 2021

The empire always comes home. — Zero (@LibertyZer0) January 19, 2021

Sure, this will definitely not turned against the people and hit the already crumbling democracy. — Nihilist Millennial ☭ (@NihilistMillen1) January 19, 2021

Yeah, that 9/11 Truth Commission worked out really well. — Lost in Delaware (@no2duopoly) January 19, 2021

Nothing if not predictable. — eye mid dove (@Replication09) January 19, 2021

Here’s where we’re at folks — JD (@jdh888) January 19, 2021

The Drone King dynasty is alive and well i see — Kevin🏴🚩 (@Haha__y_e_e_t) January 19, 2021

The lessons are obvious. Don’t alienate a populace, don’t force them underground & into unregulated echo chambers, don’t give them reasons to feel persecuted, don’t give them martyrs. We’re botching this. Once they feel they are fighting for freedom & country, it’s too late. — Rahul Sidhu (@rahoolsidoo) January 19, 2021

So looking forward to being deprogrammed. — ⚔️VM Swiderski⚔️ (@VMSwiderski) January 19, 2021

Sounds scary. It appears dissent will not be tolerated… — David Gordon (@DavidGo18221033) January 19, 2021

I look forward to the unity and healing beginning to take hold as I’m dragged off to camps to be re-educated from wrong-think to right-think. — Quarantined Snark (@rabblerouser120) January 19, 2021

Really stupid idea. Worst idea I’ve heard all week, and that’s saying a lot. — BellissimaVelia (@BellissimaVelia) January 19, 2021

Oh great. That’s not problematic……… — Days of Infamy (@bentyr1446) January 19, 2021

We have given intelligence agencies way to much power. People like James Comey run them. No way. — Josh/Seattle (@cockado40131402) January 19, 2021

It is more than clear that our intelligence agencies need to be abolished and then rebuilt with entirely new standards, oversight, and personnel. — Dunn Fumble (@artyoan) January 19, 2021

Americans are about to get some American foreign policy applied at home, wonder how they’ll take it — Darth Plague (@tone_e_dee) January 19, 2021

This is a dangerous path. — Muzzie (@JonathanMuzzie) January 19, 2021

This is totally normal in a free society. Right? — everyman fitness (@everymanstreng1) January 19, 2021

Journalists seem to be on board with anything that curtails freedom, aside from the freedom to get an abortion.

