Forget about this summer and extremist groups taking siege of federal buildings for months on end and taking over entire city blocks and forming their own “autonomous zones” free from police. The storming of the Capitol is what has awakened the media to domestic terrorism (linked, inextricably, to white supremacy).

On PBS NewsHour Monday night, Susan Gordon, the former principal deputy director of national intelligence, talked with Nick Schifrin “to discuss whether Trump should be cut off after leaving office, insider threats in the military, and political appointments at the NSA.” At one point Gordon suggested the U.S. should think about a “9/11 Commission” for domestic terrorism.

Journalists seem to be on board with anything that curtails freedom, aside from the freedom to get an abortion.

