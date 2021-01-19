https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fox-news-not-air-president-trumps-farewell-speech-live-full-newsmax-oann-carried-live/

President Trump delivered a powerful farewell speech on Tuesday. This speech was not removed or censored by the leftist tech elites.

In his final remarks President Donald Trump promised his movement will live on.

But most Americans missed his historic speech.

FOX News did not air the speech live and in full. The fake news media did not carry the speech.

Only Newsmax, OANN and Right Side Broadcasting Network carried the president’s speech.

Greg Kelly broke this on Newsmax on his Tuesday show.

