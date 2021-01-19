https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/layoffs-media-digital-journalism/2021/01/19/id/1006291

Fox News Digital is laying off about 20 staffers in the aftermath of the election and the advent of the Joe Biden administration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The layoffs are part of restructuring plans announced in the fall, according to the report. Fox News Digital staffed up for election coverage, and with that season over, the extra staffers are no longer needed, according to the company.

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, Fox News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” a Fox News spokesperson told THR. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

Fox News Channel has lost viewership since the election after catching flak for its early call of Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night. Other news organizations waited weeks before making the call in the close state. Newsmax TV picked up many of those viewers.

