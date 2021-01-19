https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fox-news-political-editor-sat-election-night-decision-desk-laid-off-alongside-20-fox-news-staffers-network-ratings-crater/

Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor in charge of the decision desk which called Arizona for Joe Biden before the polls closed on election night was laid off on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Stirewalt, alongside approximately 20 other Fox News staffers were let go today.

BREAKING –> Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt was laid off today alongside just under 20 Fox News staffers. Stirewalt sat on the Fox News decision desk, which has come under fire for its early call on Arizona election night. Story forthcoming… — Sarah Ellison (@sarahellison) January 19, 2021

The Fox News decision desk called Arizona for Joe Biden while voters were still standing in line on election night.

Richard Baris of the People’s Pundit explained Fox News’ decision to call Arizona for Biden during his post election day analysis.

Baris said Fox News deliberately called Arizona early for Joe Biden to pause the ballot counting in the Midwest.

Suddenly the counting stopped in Maricopa County, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan (and Pennsylvania) completely froze.

All of a sudden there are two massive ballot dumps in Wisconsin and Michigan for Joe Biden — the ballot dumps of over 250,000 ballots went 100% to Joe Biden.

Fox News giving Joe Biden a win in a swing state like Arizona made it more believable that he could also win Wisconsin and Michigan — Trump won all 3 states in 2016.

Fox News’ ratings have dropped 40% since election night and they don’t know how to turn it around.

“Here’s what happened guys, let’s be honest with you, I can talk about this, Donald Trump on November 3rd — Fox declared Biden the winner in Arizona. MAGA-world went ballistic, they said ‘I’m not watching Fox News,’ they switched over and they looked and they found Newsmax,” former Fox News host Eric Bolling said.

“Fox lost about 40% of their audience. 40 percent. That’s a big number,” Bolling continued, a statement that sparked roaring applause from the audience of young conservatives.

“I have friends still there that say they are very, very nervous about it, they’re sucking wind on it and they don’t know how to turn it around,” Bolling said.

