Free speech social media platform Gab has signed up more than 3 million new users for the service in less than 12 days.

3 million new users in 12 days. Slowly, surely, then suddenly all at once. The Exodus has only just begun. Trending: GOP Establishment Threatens President Trump with Impeachment Unless He Denies Election Fraud We've reached critical mass. There are no brakes on this train. All aboard! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/7QElb0FmKB — Gab.com (@getongab) January 19, 2021

The rush of new users to Gab may represent a unprecedented development in the history of the internet. It’s likely that no social media service has ever signed up as many users in such a short period of time before.

Gab has received an even more historic month in terms of web traffic, attracting 24 million unique users.

#Update:

In the past 30 days, the social network @getongab says it has nearly 24 million visitors, and 173 million page views, a gain of nearly 400%. — scott budman (@scottbudman) January 19, 2021

All of Gab’s server infrastructure is owned by the company itself, a guarantor of resiliency in the face of Big Tech censorship and deplatforming. The service has suffered from growing pains over the past month as tyrants of Silicon Valley enact censorship and political purges in a manner never before seen, but Gab has onboarded more than ten new servers in its data centers in response to the user influx.

Gab’s total user base possibly numbers in the tens of millions by now, although it remains to be seen if the new signups will continue to use Gab in the months and years to come.

The hitpiece libel group Anti-Defamation League is demanding that Democrat legislators find a way to criminalize Gab, terrified that its base will have a means to engage in political speech without fear of censorship and persecution.

Administrators of Parler, a competing free speech social media platform, expect to return their service to the internet by the end of the month. Parler was deplatformed by Amazon Web Services after the raucous January 6th protest at the US Capitol, revealing a critical point of weakness in their service.

