Freedom Airway – #SolutionsWatch

01/19/20211 Comment

Professor Delores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch.

SHOW NOTES

FreedomAirway.com

DoloresCahill.com

U.S. to Require Covid-19 Tests for All International Visitors

World Doctors Alliance

World Freedom Alliance

