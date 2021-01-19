https://www.corbettreport.com/freedom-airway-solutionswatch/
Freedom Airway – #SolutionsWatch
Professor Delores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch.[embedded content]
SHOW NOTES
U.S. to Require Covid-19 Tests for All International Visitors
